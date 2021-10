What questions do you have for Spokane’s school board candidates?

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane voters will elect two people to the Spokane Public School Board this election season.

4 News Now is planning to meet with each of the four candidates – Kata Dean, Riley Smith, Daryl Geffken and Melissa Bedford.

Do you have questions you would like us to ask? Submit them below.

