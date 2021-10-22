What questions do you have about COVID boosters?
More and more people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are becoming eligible for a booster shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster doses for adults over 65 and recently approved boosters for all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as a select few who got the Moderna vaccine.
Do you have questions about booster shots? Ask them below and we’ll do our best to get them answered.
READ: EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?
READ: COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.