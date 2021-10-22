What questions do you have about COVID boosters?

by Erin Robinson

Rick Bowmer FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting.

More and more people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are becoming eligible for a booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster doses for adults over 65 and recently approved boosters for all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as a select few who got the Moderna vaccine.

Do you have questions about booster shots? Ask them below and we’ll do our best to get them answered.

