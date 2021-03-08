What moment or experience signaled the start of the pandemic for you? Tell us here

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

It has been nearly a year since the initial coronavirus shutdowns hit Washington and Idaho.

Much has changed in the past 12 months, but we want to know what moment or experience in your life signaled the start of the pandemic?

Tell us your story in the form below and it could be a part of 4 News Now’s upcoming “Year in the Bubble” series – highlighting stories throughout the duration of the pandemic.

