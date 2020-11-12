What it looks like to get tested for COVID-19

Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– About 40 percent of people infected with COVID-19 don’t experience any symptoms.

That makes it even harder to know when you need to get tested, so I went to MultiCare’s Indigo Urgent Care to find out what that process looks like.

It goes just like any other visit to the doctor, as you get your vitals taken while also answering questions about your health.

At this point, my only symptoms were a runny nose and some congestion.

There was a chance I was exposed to someone at work, but the doctor said that was not an issue, because I wasn’t within six-feet of that person without a mask for 15 minutes.

So, no worries there — but the nasal congestion is a slight concern, even though that’s a common symptom as weather changes.

Some providers in Spokane offer a rapid test, and what’s called a PCR test.

CHAS Health is offering those rapid PCR tests, but because of the uptick in cases locally, those tests are reserved people with urgent medical conditions.

Otherwise, you have to call ahead to CHAS, MultiCare and Providence Health to get a PCR test at their urgent care centers.

Those tests are done with a swab to your nose and throat, and that’s been deemed the most effective test to this point.

At stores like Safeway, you can buy a take-home rapid test, but that’s not as effective.

“If you’re really wanting to know whether you’re negative or positive, I’d get the PCR test just because there is a lot of false negatives on the rapids,” a doctor from Indigo said.

As you can see in the video above, the staff took a swab to my throat and one to each nostril. They don’t put the swab as far up your nose as they used to, so it’s not too invasive.

It’ll take two to four days to get those results, and they’ll give me a call when they’re ready.

If I were a real patient, doctors would tell me to act as if it’s positive, so that means quarantine, rest and extra hydration.

If I did test positive, my symptoms should be improving by day ten. If not, quarantine has to start over.

