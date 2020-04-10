What is your child reading? Help us make a reading list!

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright: 4 News Now

Does your child love to read? The 4 News Now team is working to make a list of great books for kids! Submit a photo of your child reading or their favorite book and list the headline in the submission form below.

RELATED: Spokane Public Library hosting virtual book club for kids

READ: Spokane County Library offering free digital gardening resources

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.