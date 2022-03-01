What is the impact the Russia-Ukraine war is having on trade? Agriculture experts say only time will tell

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE Wash.- Time will only tell the real impacts the Russia-Ukraine conflict is having on the global supply chain. Agriculture experts say there might be no real impact on the grocery level or we’ll see a major change.

Governor Jay Inslee said Monday he wants all state agencies to evaluate any possible partnerships with Russia and move toward cutting them off.

“This cannot stand and this entire world needs to be united in this regard. We intend to do our part in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.

Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of goods. It’s a top producer of wheat and big on corn and sunflower oil.

Agriculture experts say there could be a potential delay in Ukraine planting their spring crops as their attention turns from crop cultivation to agriculture survival.

“So, be mindful that we may see no real impact at a grocery store level or we may see a lot. We just don’t know. We’re talking about something that just started less than a week ago,” director of Washington Policy Center Initiative on Agriculture Pam Lewison said.

Lewison says it could add to the supply chain problem we’ve been seeing over the last two years, but it will all depend on how long the war carries on in Ukraine.

She urges people to be cautious of suddenly stockpiling on items.

“Don’t panic, previously, during the early spring stages, the first round of COVID shutdowns. A lot of people panic purchased, and it caused shortages that took a really long time to catch up,” Lewison said.

Oil is already up over $100 a barrel and experts predict the conflict will keep prices high. Some stores and bars are boycotting Russian-branded alcohol. While other organizations are finding their own ways to distance themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country.

