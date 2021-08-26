What is pumpkin spice?

Starbucks via CNN

SPOKANE, Wash.– Stop us if you’ve heard this already, but Starbucks just released its pumpkin spice latte– signaling the start of fall for some.

While August seems a little early for some, others rushed to order the seasonal specialty or its companion, the pumpkin cold brew.

Pumpkin spice is typically a sign of the seasons changing but what exactly is it? If you’re looking to try your hand at making a pumpkin spice cup of joe at home, you’re probably in luck! It’s made from a lot of spices you might already have on hand.

Here’s a breakdown of ingredients that make up the flavor:

Cinnamon

Ginger

Nutmeg

Cloves

Allspice

For all of you who want to put off the start of fall for just a little bit longer, we have good news: autumn officially begins on Sept. 22.

RELATED: Starbucks has released its Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever

RELATED: Increasing clouds & windy conditions for our Thursday, then it’s pleasant for a while!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.