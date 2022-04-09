What is graupel?

SPOKANE, Wash.– Did you see some graupel on Saturday?

It’s frozen and falls from the sky but isn’t quite snow or hail. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, graupel is small, soft pellets that form when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal.

Graupel particles are fragile and usually disintegrate when it’s handled. While it can get bigger in size, it typically remains less than 5 millimeters in diameter.

Other names for graupel are soft hail or corn snow. Even though they’re soft, they’ll still make a little *tink tink* sound when they hit something like your roof or your car.

Most if not all of what we’re seeing out there today is #graupel, too fuzzy to be sleet, too small to be hail. ##idwx #wawx

Explanation from @NWS pic.twitter.com/RWzDuL8E6q — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) April 9, 2022

RELATED: Hitting the road this weekend? Here’s how to check the condition before you go

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.