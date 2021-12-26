What is a ‘Snow Squall Warning’?

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Snow Squall Warning alert probably popped up on your phone Sunday afternoon if you live in the Spokane and Coeur D’Alene area.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings Sunday afternoon as winter weather moved across the region.

What is a snow squall warning?

The National Weather Service defines a snow squall as short, intense bursts of snow and wind that can reduce visibility and cause dangerous travel conditions. NWS will issue a warning for them like it would for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes.

The snow squalls could bring whiteout conditions and slick roads. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, turn on their headlight and hazard lights and try to get off the road until it passes.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said the Snow Squall Warnings on Sunday were the first ones it has ever issued. The warnings themselves have only been around since 2018.

