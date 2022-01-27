What do you know about pickleball? It could become Washington’s official state sport

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are considering a bill that could make pickleball the official sport of Washington.

A former Washington congressman, Joel McFee Pritchard, and his friends created the sport in 1965 on Bainbridge Island.

According to The Economist, it continues to be the fastest-growing sport in America.

But what do we actually know about pickleball?

It is traditionally played on a badminton-sized court with special paddles, according to YMCA of the Inland Northwest’s website, The ball used is similar to a wiffle ball, but slightly smaller.

The lower net and wiffle ball allow the game to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities, while still allowing more competitive players to test their mettle.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. It’s typically played with two, three, or four players and the ball must bounce once on each side before volleys are allowed.

Right now, pickleball is offered at the North and Valley YMCA’s regularly if you’re interested in playing yourself!

But check with your local YMCA to see if it offers the sport seasonally.

Two Washington senators want the legislature to declare pickleball as the official state sport, but the bill is not yet on the Governor’s desk.

Earlier this month, Senate Bill 5615 was passed to the Rules Committee for second reading.

Keep track of the bill’s progress here.

