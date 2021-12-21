What can and what can’t be recycled this holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash.– The holiday season is in full swing and that could mean more waste than usual around your house.

From opening gifts to taking down your lights (only if you want to), there are so many ways it can pile up. Wrapping paper, boxes, and other Christmas trash are all about to be thrown out across the county, but not all of it should actually be ‘thrown away.’

Here’s what can be recycled:

Most wrapping paper

Paper boxes

Cardboard

Glass bottles and jars

Here’s what needs to be trashed:

Foil wrapping paper

Metallic ribbons and bows

Styrofoam

Boxes with plastic coating

Christmas lights

Bubble wrap

Just because it can’t be recycled, doesn’t mean it can’t be reused in a different way. If you can’t think of a way to use it again, maybe donating it is another option. You never know who might be able to find good use of something.

You can find more recycling dos and don’ts here.

