What can and what can’t be recycled this holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash.– The holiday season is in full swing and that could mean more waste than usual around your house.
From opening gifts to taking down your lights (only if you want to), there are so many ways it can pile up. Wrapping paper, boxes, and other Christmas trash are all about to be thrown out across the county, but not all of it should actually be ‘thrown away.’
Here’s what can be recycled:
- Most wrapping paper
- Paper boxes
- Cardboard
- Glass bottles and jars
Here’s what needs to be trashed:
- Foil wrapping paper
- Metallic ribbons and bows
- Styrofoam
- Boxes with plastic coating
- Christmas lights
- Bubble wrap
Just because it can’t be recycled, doesn’t mean it can’t be reused in a different way. If you can’t think of a way to use it again, maybe donating it is another option. You never know who might be able to find good use of something.
You can find more recycling dos and don’ts here.
