What beautiful spring weather we’re having this summer -Kris

Temperatures have, once again, dropped below average. A gradual warming trend will return a feeling of summer by the weekend. However, Wednesday will still be on the cool side. Expect clear skies, plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures will only climb into the mid 70s. That compares to an average high in the lower 80s.

Other than a slight chance of showers overnight Thursday, expect dry conditions through Saturday. Another cold front will drop our temperatures back down into the 70s for the second half the weekend and early next week.