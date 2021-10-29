What are Washington and Idaho’s favorite Halloween candies?

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you passing out tootsie pops this year?

You may consider it as it’s the most popular Halloween candy in Washington.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Idaho’s favorite candy is Starbursts, followed by Snickers and candy corn.

Nationwide, Reese’s Cups are the favorite sweet, with Skittles and M&Ms coming in behind.

Do you agree with your state’s favorites? Vote for your favorite below.

