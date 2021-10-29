What are Washington and Idaho’s favorite Halloween candies?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you passing out tootsie pops this year? 

You may consider it as it’s the most popular Halloween candy in Washington.

Idaho’s favorite candy is Starbursts, followed by Snickers and candy corn. 

Nationwide, Reese’s Cups are the favorite sweet, with Skittles and M&Ms coming in behind. 

Do you agree with your state’s favorites? Vote for your favorite below. 

