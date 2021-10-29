What are Washington and Idaho’s favorite Halloween candies?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you passing out tootsie pops this year?
You may consider it as it’s the most popular Halloween candy in Washington.
Source: CandyStore.com.
Idaho’s favorite candy is Starbursts, followed by Snickers and candy corn.
Nationwide, Reese’s Cups are the favorite sweet, with Skittles and M&Ms coming in behind.
Do you agree with your state’s favorites? Vote for your favorite below.
RELATED: These are the most popular Halloween treats in each state for 2021
PHOTOS: Send us photos of your Halloween costume!
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.