What are the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket?

Tasha Cain-Gray,
March Madness Bracket
NCAA

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s that time of year again: when millions of people fill out a bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

While we’re sure all of you have the Zags bringing it home this year, the chances of having a perfect bracket are pretty slim. We’re talking a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance. That’s a lot to take in, but don’t worry, the NCAA did the math for us.

That’s so unlikely, we put together a list of things that are more likely to happen.

  • Getting struck by lightning: 1 in 500,000
  • Getting attacked by a bear: 1 in 2.1 million
  • Win the Powerball jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.
  • Seeing the boat car: Very likely
  • Meeting your doppelganger 1 in 1 trillion
  • Becoming president: 1 in 209 million
  • Winning an Olympic medal: 1 in 662,000

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage online and on KXLY+.

