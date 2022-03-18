What are the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket?

NCAA

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s that time of year again: when millions of people fill out a bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

While we’re sure all of you have the Zags bringing it home this year, the chances of having a perfect bracket are pretty slim. We’re talking a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance. That’s a lot to take in, but don’t worry, the NCAA did the math for us.

That’s so unlikely, we put together a list of things that are more likely to happen.

Getting struck by lightning: 1 in 500,000

Getting attacked by a bear: 1 in 2.1 million

Win the Powerball jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

Seeing the boat car: Very likely

Meeting your doppelganger 1 in 1 trillion

Becoming president: 1 in 209 million

Winning an Olympic medal: 1 in 662,000

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage online and on KXLY+.

