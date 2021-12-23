What are the chances of a white Christmas for the Inland Northwest? Pretty good.

SPOKANE, Wash.–Alexa, play “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

Or at least move it up on your Christmas music playlist. The closer we get to the holiday, the better of a chance we have of waking up with snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said there’s a better than usual chance the Inland Northwest will have some snow on the ground this Christmas. Well… the chances are better than the climatological normal, which sits at about a 48-percent chance.

The National Centers for Environmental Information has a map that shows the historical chance of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at weather stations across the nation on December 25. The probabilities come from the latest U.S. Climate Normals from NOAA.

While snow might now be falling on Christmas day, there’s a good chance it’ll be on the ground.

You can find the interactive map here.

