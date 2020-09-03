‘What am I missing here?’: Mayor Woodward questions Gov. Inslee’s claims of strong Washington economy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward questioned a tweet from Governor Inslee about the state of Washington’s economy on Wednesday, saying, “What am I missing here?”

“The minimum wage in Washington is higher than any other state,” Inslee tweeted. “And guess what? Our economy is stronger because of it.”

Woodward was quick to reply, saying, “Our economy is stronger?”

“We’ve been shut down since March, Spokane County has been in Phase 2 for three months, businesses are barely surviving and the clock is ticking for those that increased capacity outside this summer,” Woodward continued.

Her response comes on the heels of several local businesses having to permanently close in response to the pandemic.

4 News Now reached out to Woodward for comment and is still waiting on a response.

