What a way to end the week! Sunny, warm Friday in the forecast – Kris

It might be hard to concentrate at work and school tomorrow. We will dive into the weekend with a sunny, WARM Friday. Actually, it will almost be hot. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and even the 90s in some spots. Winds will be light, making it a perfect day to jump start the weekend with a noon-time picnic or Friday evening dinner outdoors. Or, if you’re lucky, get an early start to the lake.

There are some minor changes in our weather pattern for Father’s Day weekend. A weak disturbance will pass through the region early Saturday morning. That will bring an increase in clouds and breezy conditions for Saturday. There could even be a few mountain showers Saturday night. On Sunday/Father’s Day, expect breezy conditions and highs in the lower 80s. The Summer Solstice is on Sunday! Summer officially starts at 8:31 PDT. Coincidentally, the HOT weather is back in the forecast for the first week of summer. Expect 90s in Spokane starting on Tuesday.