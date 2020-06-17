‘We’ve got real challenges’; Inslee addresses state’s budget shortfall amid COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee held a press conference Wednesday, addressing the state’s budget after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee first addressed the ongoing protests for racial justice and police reform, saying, “We know that the cry for justice that we’ve heard from thousands of Washingtonians, in a peaceful way, needs action.”

“We are facing challenges, and we are facing up to them and taking action,” said Inslee.

To that end, Inslee announced that Washington State Patrol (WSP) has been ordered to begin a new investigation into the March 3 death of Manuel Ellis, who died while in the custody of Tacoma Police.

Inslee said that WSP will be collecting records from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, which was handling the previous investigation, and forming their own investigatory team. After this, Inslee said he will refer the case to Attorney General Bob Ferguson to review the case, and possible criminal charges of officers involved.

The Governor’s Office noted that three months into the Sheriff’s Office investigation, it came to light that one of the officers had “some role” in the incident with Ellis. Inslee said that other infractions occurred—community members were not appointed to assist in the review, and a family liaison was not appointed—both of which are required by law under I-940.

Inslee promised that WSP’s investigation would follow these laws.

Turning to the state budget, the Governor admitted that things were looking rocky.

“Today, the State’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council estimated that state revenues will decrease by nearly $4.5 billion in this current biennium alone,” reported Inslee. “That means if we used all of the state’s reserves that are now on account, we’d still have more than a $1 billion shortfall in our budget.”

Inslee said that revenue in the next biennium—a period of two years—is expected to fall another $4.3 billion.

“We’re not waiting to deal with this shortfall,” said Inslee, “we’re acting.”

The Governor’s Office announced they are reducing expenditures by hundreds of millions of dollars. Inslee said he vetoed around $450 million in expenditures in May, and asked state agencies to explore 15-percent budget cuts.

Inslee said that upcoming budget reductions will soon include furlough and pay cuts of “most state employees.”

Additionally, a previously-approved 3-percent pay raise for 5,600 state employees has been cancelled. Inslee said that 40,000 employees will be affected, and these actions will save $55 million.

As for agencies that are not under the Governor’s own direction—the State Legislature, the court system and offices of other elected officials—Inslee said that similar actions taken by them could save up to $91 million.

“There are those who have ideas about the budget, and we’re going to look forward to [those] ideas,” said Inslee, “but I do want folks to think about slashing budgets, and what it means. As we look forward, I hope that we heed the lessons of the last recession, which we are still under the shadow of, in mental health and life.”

On COVID-19 itself, Inslee said that he met with business owners, healthcare professionals and local leaders in Yakima County; which is currently grappling with over 5,000 COVID-19 infections, rapidly closing the gap with King County, which once led the state in deaths and positive tests after becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know there’s a lot of people in Yakima County who understand the magnitude of this crisis, associated with COVID,” said Inslee, “and they’re working hard to figure how we can open up some businesses in Yakima—and I want folks to know that, that is our goal.”

The Governor says he is working to get businesses open without seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Inslee said he spoke with health officials, concluding that it will take “very dramatic efforts” on the part of residents; wearing face masks, getting tested and isolating more frequently.

Yakima County’s infection rate per 100,000 people is about 27-times higher than in King County, said Inslee, and hospitalizations are eight-times higher. Inslee said that everyone who is positive in Yakima County, on average, is infecting between 1.5 to 2 other people; if the chain of transmission is not broken, this could lead to huge, possibly exponential, growth.

Benton and Franklin counties are facing similar conditions, though their numbers are a far cry from Yakima’s.

“I don’t want to sugar-coat the challenges ahead,” said Inslee. “I’m committed to seeing our kids grow up healthy in the [Yakima] Valley.”

Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties are still in Phase 1—the latter two counties’ Phase 2 applications are currently on hold. Inslee said that Department of Health officials will be reaching out to the Tri-Cities this week to determine a plan to move forward.

As for the rest of the state, 11 counties are in Phase 3 and 22 counties are in Phase 2, with more possibly eligible to move on. Inslee still encourages residents in later-phase counties to continue wearing face masks.

Inslee also pointed out that in-person classes would likely resume in the fall.

“So, [there are] a lot of unknowns, but we know this: we’ve got real challenges, but we’re facing them in Washington,” said Inslee.

