Wetter weather for the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Clouds and mild to start the day with rain showers moving in this afternoon.

Friforecastmodel2pm[1]

The time to get out and enjoy some fresh air looks like 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frioutdoors[1]

Our Friday starts with clouds and very mild with afternoon rain showers through dinner time.

Fridayplanner[1]

The weekend will be a mixture clouds and showers with warmer temperatures until the start of next week. More sustained rain expected for Sunday and Monday.

Fri4day[1]

