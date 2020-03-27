Wetter weather for the weekend – Mark
Clouds and mild to start the day with rain showers moving in this afternoon.
The time to get out and enjoy some fresh air looks like 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Our Friday starts with clouds and very mild with afternoon rain showers through dinner time.
The weekend will be a mixture clouds and showers with warmer temperatures until the start of next week. More sustained rain expected for Sunday and Monday.
