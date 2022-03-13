Wetter on Sunday, early next week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The sun came out on Saturday, but it’s unlikely we’ll be so lucky on Sunday. Expect rain overnight and lingering into the early waking hours as a storm passes quickly across the Northwest. Mountain snow will be slushy and wet above 4000 feet, impacting Lookout Pass and our local ski areas. Rain will start as early as Saturday evening around the region.

Sunday itself will be mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers from time to time. It will be warm and breezy in the afternoon with highs getting into the 50s again in many spots. Morning temperatures will be quite mild, in the upper 30s.

More substantial rain is on the way for Monday. The morning will start out dry but it will start to get soggy after lunch. Rain will linger into Tuesday and midday Monday through Tuesday morning will the crummiest period of weather over the next few days. Temperatures look pretty spring-like all the way into next weekend with lots of 50s on the board.