Wet with rain and snow on Valentine’s Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Sunday looks like the last totally perfect day for a little bit as the pattern gets more unsettled, starting on Monday. An incoming storm will drop a mix of snow and rain over the Cascades and in Okanogan County on Monday morning.

The wet weather reaches the Spokane area by lunchtime with a wintry mix changing quickly to rain. The wet weather continues through the mid-afternoon before easing up during the evening drive. High temperatures in the 40s will keep many areas from seeing any snow accumulation even if flakes are falling at some point during the day. Areas like Sandpoint, Colville, Chewelah, Metaline, Wallace, and Republic will see a dusting at most. Lookout and Stevens passes will see 1-3 inches.

Mountain snow showers will continue Monday night and linger through Tuesday across the mountains. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s on Tuesday morning and will lead to some slick roads. Conditions will be pretty quiet after Monday with a bit more of a mix of clouds and sun than the perfect sunshine we’ve seen recently. We’ll even see some occasional mountain snow showers for the skiers and boarders.

Temperatures won’t change much, we’ll still be in the 40s next week, just the low and mid 40s and not flirting with 50 degrees. We’re keeping an eye on Saturday night and Sunday for our next storm in the Inland Northwest.