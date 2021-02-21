Wet, windy, and warmer temperatures on the way! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – I hope everyone enjoyed the slight break from the snow because there’s more where that came from!

We’re expecting light snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas, with up to 2″ at most. The mountains will get hit the hardest, with Stevens Pass getting up to 12″ of snow through Monday. Lookout Pass is expecting up to 6″ of snow. Be prepared for potential delays and increased avalanche danger.

Temperatures across the region will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. That snow we’re anticipating will likely impact the lowlands during the morning hours. As of right now, it looks like it will transition into rain heading into the early afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into the start of our work week! We could potentially creep up into the 50s for Monday. We’ll cool down closer to our average towards the middle of the week.