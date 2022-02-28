Wet, windy and warmer – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

Here are your 4 Things for the end of February:

  • Rain today
  • Winds this afternoon
  • Melting snow
  • Rising rivers

Mon Am 4 Things

Today will be very wet, but warmer.

Mon Am 12 Hrs

Today’s highs will be mild statewide.

Mon Highs

Rainy conditions stick around for the next several days with windy and warmer temps. We’ll have 50s, then we’ll cool to average and dry out by the end of the week.

A dry and mild weekend is ahead.

Mon 4 Day

