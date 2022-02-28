Wet, windy and warmer – Mark

Happy Monday!

Here are your 4 Things for the end of February:

Rain today

Winds this afternoon

Melting snow

Rising rivers

Today will be very wet, but warmer.

Today’s highs will be mild statewide.

Rainy conditions stick around for the next several days with windy and warmer temps. We’ll have 50s, then we’ll cool to average and dry out by the end of the week.

A dry and mild weekend is ahead.

