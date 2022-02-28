Wet, windy and warmer – Mark
Happy Monday!
Here are your 4 Things for the end of February:
- Rain today
- Winds this afternoon
- Melting snow
- Rising rivers
Today will be very wet, but warmer.
Today’s highs will be mild statewide.
Rainy conditions stick around for the next several days with windy and warmer temps. We’ll have 50s, then we’ll cool to average and dry out by the end of the week.
A dry and mild weekend is ahead.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.