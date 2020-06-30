Wet Wednesday then a dry 4th of July weekend
More showers expected today with overnight showers, as well.
Today will be filled with clouds, a few sunbreaks and scattered showers.
Wednesday will be wet weather moving across the entire state and much cooler temps.
A low continues to move into Canada and with it we get scattered showers and cooler temps through Wednesday. Rebounding Thursday and the weekend looks beautiful!
