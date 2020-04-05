Wet weather tonight and tomorrow, followed by clear skies and warmer temps for the rest of the week! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a calm day across the Inland Northwest. However, we’re expecting some rain and snow as we head into Saturday night. Accumulations are expected to be light across the region.
That wet weather is expected to stick around into Sunday morning. It will be short-lived though, probably clearing out between 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and some light wind.
Next week will be the perfect time to get outside, possibly even go for a walk around the neighborhood. Temps will gradually start to warm up as we head later in the week. We’ll even reach the upper 60’s by Friday!
