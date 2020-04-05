Wet weather tonight and tomorrow, followed by clear skies and warmer temps for the rest of the week! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a calm day across the Inland Northwest. However, we’re expecting some rain and snow as we head into Saturday night. Accumulations are expected to be light across the region.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: We had a calm day across the Inland NW, but tonight we're expecting some wet weather. There's a good chance we'll see some rain and snow in the forecast, mainly after 11 p.m. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/VE6O01gsSm — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 4, 2020

That wet weather is expected to stick around into Sunday morning. It will be short-lived though, probably clearing out between 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and some light wind.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: Our highs across the region will mostly be in the 50's. We're expecting some rain and snow mostly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, count on mostly cloudy skies with some light wind. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/8HkSCZKPTu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 4, 2020

Next week will be the perfect time to get outside, possibly even go for a walk around the neighborhood. Temps will gradually start to warm up as we head later in the week. We’ll even reach the upper 60’s by Friday!

7-DAY FORECAST: Looks like that wet weather is going to be short lived! Starting Monday, we're looking at dry conditions across the region. Our temperatures will gradually start to warm up into the upper 60's by the end of the week! Enjoy! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/AV8txKs8yg — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 4, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.