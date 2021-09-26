Wet weather to start the week, close out September – Matt

This week we head back to fall weather after a pretty summer-like weekend. That starts with clouds and rain building tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay warm overnight in the middle 50s, and most areas will wake up dry as this incoming rain tries to get over the Cascades. Once lunchtime rolls around rain chances start to go up, and will be as close to guaranteed as you can get by the evening. Bottom line: Don’t leave home without rain gear!

Thanks to the increasingly wet weather through the day we won’t see a ton of sunshine on Monday and temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 60s. That’s actually going to feel warm since some pretty cool air is coming in behind this storm for the middle of the week. Temperatures Monday night drop into the 40s and mountain snow is likely in North and Central Idaho.

On Tuesday we’ll wake up to showers in North Idaho, but steady rain will move into Montana by late morning. We’ll be a little drier on Tuesday but there will still be scattered rain hanging around all day. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. We’ll ditch the raincoats, but keep the sweaters out for Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day. Another round of showers is possible late Thursday before we dry out and warm up to the upper 60s next weekend with additional sunshine.