Wet weather overnight, showers and wind on Sunday -Matt

Another storm system will cross the Cascades Saturday night and bring rain showers to the Inland Northwest during the early morning hours of Sunday. Steady light rain is likely after 2 a.m. through about 5 a.m. in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Wet weather will linger into 8 or 9 in the morning in Central Idaho. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s in the valleys, so all the precipitation will fall as rain. Most of the wet weather should be over by the time the Spokane Marathon gets going at around 7 a.m.

During the daytime on Sunday a few scattered showers will develop, dropping rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. The Cascades will see some widespread snow while scattered snow or a wintry mix will fall above 3000 feet in Idaho Sunday evening. Temperatures back down in the valleys will hit the mid 50s in the afternoon with a mix of showers and sunshine. While wet weather won’t be widespread Sunday afternoon, the windy weather will. Expect it to be a blustery fall day with wind gusts into the 30 mph range around Spokane and Kootenai Counties. The Palouse, Central Washington, and the L-C Valley will also experience high winds on Sunday while other areas will be sheltered by the mountains.

The start of next week will be chilly with lows around freezing and highs in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday is looking quite chilly with many areas away from I-90 seeing a hard freeze. Clouds return as another storm approaches on Wednesday, but right now it’s hard to say if we’ll see much wet weather in the valleys from this one.