Wet weather moving in on Sunday along with cooler temps – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a windy Saturday across the Inland Northwest. We also saw scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas.

It looks like Sunday will be a similar situation. We’re expecting widespread rain across the region with cooler temperatures.

24 HOUR FORECAST: We have a 40% chance to see some rain in the forecast in Spokane for our Sunday. That rain will be widespread across the region, with a chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ggx0XCIL1T — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 27, 2020

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Our temperatures will start to cool down heading into tomorrow. Our high for the day in Spokane will likely reach the upper 60's/low 70's. Expect widespread precipitation on and off throughout the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/YiH80EoHQV — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 27, 2020

Our high for the day in Spokane will reach the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Expect those 70 degree temperatures to stick around for the work week!

TEMPERATURE TREND: Looks like those cooler temperatures are going to stick around for the majority of the week. We'll be slightly below average until Friday, gradually warming up into the 80's by next weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/3XEmfltINy — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 27, 2020

Our high temperatures will stay slightly below average until Friday. We also have rain in the forecast that could potentially stick around until Wednesday. Our next chance for summer-like weather returns over the weekend!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.