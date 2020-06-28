Wet weather moving in on Sunday along with cooler temps – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a windy Saturday across the Inland Northwest. We also saw scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas.
It looks like Sunday will be a similar situation. We’re expecting widespread rain across the region with cooler temperatures.
Our high for the day in Spokane will reach the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Expect those 70 degree temperatures to stick around for the work week!
Our high temperatures will stay slightly below average until Friday. We also have rain in the forecast that could potentially stick around until Wednesday. Our next chance for summer-like weather returns over the weekend!
