Wet weather is moving in for the weekend! -Kris

The clouds have settled in across the Inland Northwest, but the rain isn’t due until late Friday for Spokane. Friday brings a chance of rain or snow over the higher terrain, but only a slight chance of a few sprinkles elsewhere.

That will change Friday night and Saturday. Rain will develop across the region late Friday and continue into Saturday morning. There is a chance of snow Saturday morning in the valleys, especially in the Moscow and Pullman area. It shouldn’t accumulate on the roads, but it might pile up briefly on the grassy areas.

The wet weather will be limited to the mountains on Sunday. Next work week will be dry with temperatures in the mid 40s and lower 50s.