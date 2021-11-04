Wet weather and a WIND ADVISORY for Thursday – Kris

Set out the kids’ rain coats and boots for Thursday morning! A strong Pacific storm system will deliver wet and windy weather to the area tomorrow. The chance of rain will be greatest from early morning through midafternoon. The strongest winds will kick in from midafternoon through the evening. A WIND ADVISORY will take effect Thursday at 2 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. Meanwhile, it will also be a relatively warm day, with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Friday will be drier and calmer, but still breezy. The chance of showers will increase late in the day and continue into Saturday. The possibility of showers will carry on through the start of next workweek. A better chance of wet weather is in the forecast for Tuesday, including the possibility of valley snow!