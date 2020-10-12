Wet tonight and then High Wind Watch Tuesday – Mark

Welcome to a windy week!

We saw a nice storm overnight and the wind isn’t done yet.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday:

A High Wind Watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and continues into the evening.

Rain will move in overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Average temperatures are expected today and Tuesday.

A low leaving the area is producing sun and clouds with windy conditions today. Tuesday, we see another front with rain overnight and the High Wind Watch for much of our area Tuesday afternoon with winds to 45 mph. Partly cloudy and calmer the rest of the week.