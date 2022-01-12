A soggy midweek forecast – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 12:

Warmer temperatures today

Morning rain

Mountain snow

Dry/mild weekend ahead

We will have morning rain and afternoon clouds today.

Temperatures around the region will be well above average. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Expect morning rain showers with mountain snow and mild temperatures today. Clouds move in later today and through the weekend.

Temperatures will be above average through the weekend as well.