A soggy midweek forecast – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 12:
- Warmer temperatures today
- Morning rain
- Mountain snow
- Dry/mild weekend ahead
We will have morning rain and afternoon clouds today.
Temperatures around the region will be well above average. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
Expect morning rain showers with mountain snow and mild temperatures today. Clouds move in later today and through the weekend.
Temperatures will be above average through the weekend as well.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.