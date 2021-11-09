Wet start to Tuesday, clearing up in the afternoon – Matt

It will be a wet start to the day around the Inland Northwest as quite a bit of rain moves across our area. Some of our northern valleys and higher elevations might stay cold enough to see some slushy snow or a wintry mix briefly this morning before transitioning to rain. Above 3000 feet look for snow to start off the day and for all area mountain passes to see wintry travel conditions.

Wet weather will ease up by lunchtime, leaving only a few scattered showers behind. It will be a blustery afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Winds calm down tonight while snow showers will fall in the Idaho mountains, meaning more travel impacts are possible over Lookout Pass and the surrounding areas into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and so does the morning of Veterans Day. By late Thursday however rain will be back in the forecast from our next system. A warmer pattern is on the way which means we won’t run any risk for snow for the next several days. Highs will be in the 50s Friday into the weekend.