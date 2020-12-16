Wet, slushy weather in the forecast with very little shoveling involved -Kris

Our beautiful blanket of freshly fallen snow is turning into a slushy mess, and the meltdown continues for Wednesday. We will start off the day right around freezing, so you might encounter a few slick spots on the morning commute. You are more likely to encounter sloppy puddles as you navigate the sidewalks and parking lots. Wednesday temperatures will climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon. By late afternoon/early evening our next round of wet weather will move into the region. In Spokane, it will mostly fall as rain, possibly turning to rain/snow mix overnight. That said, expect only wet roads and nothing to shovel on Thursday morning.

We are far from finished with the wet weather. Another frontal system is expected Friday night bringing a chance of show to the region. That snow won’t stick around for long. A stronger storm system moves in over the weekend, bringing heavy precipitation, windy conditions and temperatures in the mid 40s. It will be valley rain and mountain snow both Saturday and Sunday. Slightly cooler weather will arrive next week, but most of the precipitation will continue to be in the form of mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.