Wet roads re-freezing and more snow in the forecast – Kris

We made it above freezing in Spokane today! It’s the first time in more than a week that we managed to climb above 32°. The official high was 36°. Unfortunately, the wet, slushy and soft-snow covered roads and sidewalks are going to freeze solid overnight. Lows will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, isolated snow showers will taper off late tonight. There’s a chance of hit-and-miss snow showers throughout the day on Tuesday. However, it shouldn’t amount the much if it does snow where you are. High temperatures will top out in the lower 30s Tuesday.

We will get a break from the snow on Wednesday, however, there is a significant storm on the way for Wednesday night and Thursday. The Cascades and Central Panhandle mountains will be measuring the snow in feet, not inches. Early estimates for the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and the Palouse are 4 -7″. There’s drier weather ahead for the weekend.