Wet roads and mountain snow through Wednesday – Mark

The snow is here and more is on the way at the end of the week.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for this afternoon:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place Snow continues to fall east of Spokane Roads are getting better after a slick morning commute More snow is on the way Thursday night

We will see lower elevations melt and then refreeze overnight.

We’re seeing cooler than average temperatures, but most above freezing.

We’ll see some snow melt today, but colder conditions will turn that into ice for Wednesday morning. Sunshine Wednesday afternoon and then Thursday with weekend showers.

Expect rain in the valleys and mountain snow.