Wet and windy for the weekend! -Kris

If your New Year’s resolution includes a daily walk or run, you might want to hit the road first thing Saturday. That’s when you’ll have the best chance of staying dry. Of course, you’ll still have to dodge some big puddles after a night of rain and melting snow. We’ll start the day off on Saturday in the mid 30s. The rain returns by the early afternoon and it will continue through Saturday night. It’s going to be warm. High temperatures will top out in the 40s, which is more than 10 degrees above average. The winds will continue to pick up through the day and into a windy Sunday.