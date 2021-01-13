Western Washington congresswoman joins growing list of Republicans backing President Trump’s impeachment

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A western Washington congresswoman is the latest Republican to support the impeachment of President Trump.

“The President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in a statement Tuesday. “That riot led to five deaths.”

Beutler represents Washington’s 3rd congressional district, which spans from the Pacific Coast to the Columbia River Gorge in southwestern Washington.

In a statement, Beutler describes the events of Wednesday’s riot.

“Hours went by before the president did anything meaningful to stop the attack,” said Beutler. “Finally, the President released a pathetic denouncement of the violence that also served as a wink and a nod to those who perpetuated it: “I love you,” he said to them, “you are special.'”

