Western WA rain, wind causing power outages, airport delays

by Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A surge of moisture from the Pacific moving into western Washington is bringing rain and wind to the region, causing power outages and airport delays.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said Friday that 1 to 2 inches of rain was possible for most lowland locations through Sunday with higher amounts along the coast and in the mountains.

Record daily rainfall for September 17th: Bellingham airport had 1.45" of rain–the old record was 0.93" set in 1970. And at Quillayute airport 3.05" of rain fell–that broke the old record of 1.97" set in 1966. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 18, 2021

A wind advisory was also in effect Friday night in northwest Washington. On Friday evening a high wind warning was issued for parts of Jefferson, Island, and western Skagit counties. The highest wind speed observation was on Whidbey Island at 47 mph gusting to 63 mph, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Puget Sound Energy was reporting more than 37,000 customers with power outages as of 6:45 p.m. Friday, mostly west Everett on Whidbey and Camano islands up to the Bellingham area. Snohomish Public Utilities reported more than 5,000 customers without power while Seattle City Light said only about 28 customers had reported power outages.

KING-TV reported as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, some arriving flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed due to high winds.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood watch for parts of North Central Washington from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

