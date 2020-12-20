Western States review group unanimously approves Moderna COVID vaccine, Inslee says

Paul Sancya Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Western States vaccine review group, consisting of health experts from Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada, have authorized the Moderna COVID vaccine, which was recently cleared by the FDA and CDC.

Governor Inslee’s office says the Western States Workgroup has been meeting to review data on the Moderna vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

“I’m pleased that the Western States Workgroup gave their unanimous recommendation to the Moderna vaccine today and encourages immediate use of the vaccine in our states,” said Gov. Inslee. “Having two vaccines to combat COVID-19 will help us begin to recover from this destructive pandemic.”

The Moderna vaccine is expected to begin shipment this week, and according to the Governor’s Office, storage and handling of this vaccine is easier than the Pfizer vaccine. This will allow it to be more quickly administered across the state.

“We still need to be extremely vigilant in taking care of each other until the vaccine is widely available, which will still be several months from now,” Inslee said. “We must continue masking, physical distancing and not gathering with friends and family, especially during this holiday season. Our disease activity remains high, and we must work together to keep each other safe.”

