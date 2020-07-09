Westbound on-ramp at Sherman Ave to close Monday for three months

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: ITD

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The westbound on-ramp at Sherman Avenue will close on Monday for three months.

The closure will be in place to allow Idaho Transportation Department crews the chance to replace the westbound bridge over Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We have finished the other bridge for eastbound travelers, and now it’s time to switch,” said project manager Shannon Stein. “After looking at the angles needed to merge traffic from the Sherman on-ramp and bring them over to the other side, we decided it was safest to close it.”

Drivers looking to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to 15th St. The current detour for the Pennsylvania Ave closure that sends drivers to Elm Street to cross underneath the interstate will stay in place.

For drivers on I-90, the two lanes of traffic will be shifted from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes and the newly finished bridge. This shift will happen in stages on Friday morning and Monday morning.

Replacement of the final bridge is planned to be completed by October.

