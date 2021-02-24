Westbound I-90 to close at Snoqualmie summit for avalanche control work

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE — Westbound lanes of I-90 near the Snoqualmie Pass summit will close Wednesday mid-morning for avalanche control work.

The closure will begin at 10 a.m. and work could take anywhere between 20 minutes and two hours to complete.

Eastbound lanes will remain open during this time.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

