Westbound I-90 reopens near Snoqualmie Pass summit

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Westbound lanes of I-90 near the Snoqualmie Pass summit reopened on Saturday, after crews removed the wreckage from several crashes.

Westbound lanes briefly closed from mile post 56 to mile post 106, near Ellensburg.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has warned drivers to be careful as snow continues to pile up on mountain passes.

