Westbound I-90 closed at Schoessler Rd. overpass due to debris

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Westbound I-90 is closed at the Schoessler Road overpass after it was struck and sent debris down onto the roadway.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that crews are currently evaluating the situation and are directing drivers to take detours around the area.

Update: WB I-90 at Schoessler Rd. is closed due to the overpass being struck and debris from the overpass in the roadway. Crews are onsite currently evaluating. Drivers will be detoured off I-90 at Schoessler Rd. and back on via the ramps. pic.twitter.com/evZQKz28Zh — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 30, 2020

Washington State Patrol reports that the WSDOT bridge team is on their way.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 WB I-90 at MP226 Schoessler Rd overpass was struck causing damage. Troopers have the westbound traffic detoured off using the off and on ramps to bypass the bridge until it can be inspected. @WSDOT_East bridge team is enroute. Watch for delays. pic.twitter.com/Q4qEcUmhsZ — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 30, 2020

