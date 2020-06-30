Westbound I-90 closed at Schoessler Rd. overpass due to debris
ADAMS CO., Wash. — Westbound I-90 is closed at the Schoessler Road overpass after it was struck and sent debris down onto the roadway.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that crews are currently evaluating the situation and are directing drivers to take detours around the area.
Washington State Patrol reports that the WSDOT bridge team is on their way.
