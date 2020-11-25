West Virginia replacing Tennessee in Jimmy V Classic, will take on Zags in first round

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Corey Kispert playing defense against the University of Texas Arlington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga will now play West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic on December 2.

West Virginia will be replacing Tennessee after the team withdrew due to COVID protocols.

The game will be played in Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Field House, the same location where the Zags are scheduled to play Baylor on December 5.

Baylor and Illinois will follow in Game 2 of the Jimmy V Classic.

No spectators will be in attendance, but the GU-WV game will tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

