West Valley’s Rowatt a quiet leader, with a loud game

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The West Valley Eagles have built a strong football program over the last decade, this year Senior Connor Rowatt will be a rare four-year letter winner for the Eagles.

Rowatt has a quiet style of leadership by simply showing the way. His coaches have all the confidence in the world that Rowatt will be there when they need him.

His leadership goes far beyond the field as he’s a leader in the classroom as well with a 3.6 GPA.

