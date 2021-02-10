West Valley schools replacement levy passing by slim margin

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An initial round of results shows voters leaning in favor of a replacement levy at the West Valley School District by a mere 502 votes.

The race was too close to call on Tuesday, with roughly 55% of people voting for the levy, which would supply funding for school programs and proper staffing.

At Central Valley schools, ‘yes’ votes led with a slightly wider margin, surpassing ‘no’ votes by 1,678, according to preliminary results.

