West Valley School District to bring 4th, 5th grade students back to classrooms in January

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The West Valley School District is set to bring fourth and fifth-grade students back into classrooms in mid-January.

According to an update from the district, students will return with a hybrid model, which has been approved by the Spokane Regional Health District.

Fourth grades students in cohort A will begin on January 14 and cohort B will start the following day. Fifth grade students will return in their cohorts starting on January 21 and 22.

The district said secondary schools are also working on creating hybrid schedules to support the return of middle and high school students. A date has not been set, but the district is planning along with the help of the health district.

A copy of the district’s phase-in plan can be found here.

