West Valley School District sets dates for students’ full-time return

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – With Governor Jay Inslee relaxing social distancing in classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet, the West Valley School District is able to bring more kids into classrooms.

The district’s older students were on a hybrid schedule because it couldn’t fit all students in a class with six feet social distancing.

On Wednesday, the WVSD said all grade levels will return to full-time in-person learning.

Starting Monday, April 12, students in preschool and Spokane Valley High School will return to class five days a week.

Starting Thursday, April 15, the elementary schools and West Valley High School will start the full-time schedule.

On Monday April 19, middle school students will go back full-time.

In addition to those changes, the district says all students in all grades will have a scheduled remote learning day on Wednesday, April 14 so staff can get classrooms ready.

The virtual learning option will still be available, but the district says it’s shifting from live virtual learning to self-paced.

The three feet social distancing rule is only allowed for students sitting in classrooms. Six feet must be maintained everywhere else, including between students and staff, while students are eating and when they’re doing any activities where there’s an increase in exhalation, including playing instruments or doing physical education.

Safety measures will still be kept in place and the district asks parents to keep students home when they are feeling sick.

