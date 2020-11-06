West Valley School District preparing to bring third graders back to the classroom

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — West Valley School District is getting ready to welcome third graders back to the classroom next week.

The district has been using a phased approach to bring students back, beginning with Kindergarteners on October 8.

Second graders returned to in-person learning on Thursday and Friday, two weeks from that date.

Since the return of students, COVID-19 cases connected to West Valley schools have remained low.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, five staff members have tested positive for the virus in a two-week span. Two of those staff work at Pasadena Elementary, two at City School, and one at Seth Woodard Elementary.

